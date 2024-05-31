Huelva Basketball Cup Tournament: A Weekend of Intense Competition for Gibraltar’s young basketball talents

The past weekend witnessed Gibraltar’s young basketball talents participated at the Al Andalus Huelva Basketball Cup Tournament. Teams from various categories had a chance to pit their talents against regional teams with some success.

U12 Girls Shine Bright

Although women’s basketball has seen a void in its players reaching to senior level in recent years there are positive signs for the future. The U12 Girls team, secured an impressive third place in the tournament. Their dedication and teamwork were evident as they battled through tough matches to earn their spot on the podium.

U10 Boys Show Resilience

The U10 Boys, coached by Alex Trinidad, had a rollercoaster tournament. They narrowly missed victory against Ecija with a score of 34-36 but bounced back strongly to defeat CB Sajra 50-10. Despite their efforts, they settled for a respectable fourth place after losing to San Fernando 24-45 in the 3rd/4th place game.

U16 Boys: Runners-Up

The U16 Boys team made a remarkable run in the AL-ANDALUS Summer Edition Occidental 2024 Basket Cup, finishing as runners-up. Their commendable performance throughout the tournament is a testament to their hard work behind the scenes lifting the game towards senior level through the GABBA’s national player youth policies.

U12 Boys Secure Third Place

The U12 Boys clinched third place in the AL-ANDALUS Summer Edition Occidental 2024 Basket Cup. Their victory over CB El Palo with a score of 58-44 was a highlight, showcasing their prowess on the court and showing how playing at regional level this season is aiding the progress of players.

U14 Girls Battle Hard

The U14 Girls team, under the guidance of Monica Brown, had mixed results. They secured a win against Rincon basketclub with a score of 25-20, but also faced a tough defeat, losing 19-38 to the same team in a previous encounter. Their perseverance and hard work were evident in every game.

Additional Highlights

The U12 Boys had a competitive weekend, starting with a strong win over CB Zafra by 61-30, but narrowly losing to El Rincón Basket 46-50 in another match. The U12 Girls showed their mettle with a dominating win over CIA Maria, finishing 104-25, and despite a tough loss to Adesa80 (45-71), they fought hard in every game.

The U14 Girls also faced a challenging match against CB Mazagon, narrowly losing 26-33. Meanwhile, the U16 Boys, coached by Adam John Cassaglia and Javier Malla, showcased their strength with a decisive 51-30 victory over CB Sajra B.

Overall, the Al Andalus Huelva Basketball Cup Tournament was a further feather in the cap for GABBA’s policy in taking players to play at regional level in the neighbouring area adding to the spirit of competition and the growth of young athletes. The teams able to return celebrating their success on the court once again.