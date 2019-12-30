Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Mon 30th Dec, 2019

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
UK/Spain News

Huge increase in teenage entrepreneurs, study suggests

By Press Association
30th December 2019

By Alan Jones, PA Industrial Correspondent

The number of teenagers setting up their own business has increased eightfold in the past decade, new research suggests.

The rise from 500 in 2009 to more than 4,000 now has been driven by tech company start-ups, said financial services provider OneFamily.

Entrepreneurs like former Apple boss Steve Jobs, Sir Richard Branson and Mark Zuckerberg of Facebook were said to be among the most inspirational figures to youngsters interested in starting a business.

Youth-run businesses are most likely to be tech-based, clothing or accessory lines, entertainment or media, food or drink, or health or beauty products, the study indicated.

Nici Audhlam-Gardiner, savings and investments director at OneFamily, said: "Generation Z were born after Google and have grown up with social media, so it's no surprise that these teens are already using their networks to help build their career.

"We also know that many are already making money from it. This way of working gives young people the chance to bring in some extra money, and provides them with the opportunity to try out different careers and get used to managing and saving their earnings for the future.

"If your teenager shows a passion for starting a business, we'd encourage parents to see the benefits of their children working while studying at school or further education.

"The lessons that starting a job can instil, from a strong work ethic to earning and budgeting, is invaluable, particularly during the teenage years."

Most Read

Local News

US submarine has Christmas stopover in Gib

Fri 27th Dec, 2019

Local News

Customs officer arrested on suspicion of theft

Fri 27th Dec, 2019

Local News

Michael Llamas appointed CMG in New Year Honours list

Fri 27th Dec, 2019

Local News

Medicinal cannabis products will be tightly controlled and restricted, GHA says

Mon 30th Dec, 2019

Local News

Customs dog sniffs out student drug stash

Fri 27th Dec, 2019

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

30th December 2019

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

UK/Spain News
Chancellor Sajid Javid confirms £3 billion support for farmers for 2020

30th December 2019

UK/Spain News
It's growing back to nature with garden trends in 2020, experts say

30th December 2019

UK/Spain News
More than one in four people with parkinson's initially misdiagnosed - poll

30th December 2019

UK/Spain News
WhatsApp to stop working on Windows phone

30th December 2019

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2019