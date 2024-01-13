Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Sat 13th Jan, 2024

Local News

Human remains recovered from seabed off Detached Mole

By Chronicle Staff
13th January 2024

The Royal Gibraltar Police said human remains have been recovered by divers off the Detached Mole after several days of searches.

The bones were first spotted by a group of sports divers last weekend and the RGP contracted divers to try and locate and recover them.

On Saturday morning, the RGP issued images of a number of bones, including what appears to be a skull, that had been recovered from the seabed and were being kept in an evidence bag in a tub of seawater pending forensic investigations.

An RGP spokesperson said the bones were recovered by sports divers and brought to shore on a police vessel.

Once on land, a crimes scene investigator was despatched for a preliminary analysis of the find.

Investigators will seek to date the bones and try to identify the person.

No other information was released at this stage and an investigation is ongoing.

