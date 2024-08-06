Hundreds of riders in Harley and Custom Bike rally

Last Saturday saw the Harley Davidson Club (Gibraltar) and guest riders gather in Casemates for the 19th Harley and Custom Bike rally.

Motorcycles were parked on display in the square before the riders set off on the traditional parade through town and the round the Rock tour.

The motorcyclists gathered again at the HDC Club House for food and music, the latter provided by the bands Jukebox Fever, T.C.B. and Come on Leon.

The rally also raised awareness for the Prostate Cancer Gibraltar charity.