Thu 10th Aug, 2023

Hundreds of riders join in Harley and Custom Bike rally

Photos by Johnny Bugeja

By Chronicle Staff
10th August 2023

Saturday saw the Harley Davidson Club (Gibraltar) and guest riders gather in Casemates for the 18th Harley and Custom Bike rally, a good-natured get-together for motorcycle afficionados.

Over the morning, the motorcycles were parked on display in the square and, when the clock struck two in the afternoon, the riders set off on the traditional parade through town and the round the Rock tour.

The motorcyclists gathered again at the HDC Club House for food and music, the latter provided by the bands Broken Arrow, Lovepole, Dusty Wheel, Escape, and sets by DJs.

The rally was supported by the Gibraltar Sports and Leisure Authority, and raised awareness for the Prostate Cancer Gibraltar charity.

