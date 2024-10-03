Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Thu 3rd Oct, 2024

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Features

Hundreds of volunteers help clear Gibraltar’s coastline in 20th annual Clean Up the World

By Chronicle Staff
3rd October 2024

Nearly all of Gibraltar’s coastline was tackled by the hundreds of volunteers during last weekend’s Clean Up The World event.

The event, now in its 20th year, had a series of groups transform various hotspots around the Rock, from 50 divers in Rosia Bay to the men and women landing at Seven Sisters via MoD boat to clear the area there.

The 40 teams, with a number of children also involved, took on 26 sites in Gibraltar. Today we feature some of those teams that collectively removed 15 truckloads of waste from the various sites.

Most Read

Brexit

Brexit offered Spain ‘no special opportunity’ to recover Gibraltar - Dastis

Wed 2nd Oct, 2024

Local News

Child sex assault allegations are ‘an outright lie’, Supreme Court trial hears

Wed 2nd Oct, 2024

Local News

HMS Scimitar set for new chapter as hospital ship on Lake Victoria

Wed 2nd Oct, 2024

Local News

Tories vow to hold Labour to account ‘if they come up short’ on treaty

Tue 1st Oct, 2024

Local News

McGrail Inquiry demonstrated Gibraltar’s maturity under ‘searching spotlight’

Mon 30th Sep, 2024

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

3rd October 2024

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Features
Prizes awarded at Photographic Society annual competitive exhibition

27th September 2024

Features
The Blue Jewel of My Childhood: A Walk Through Chefchaouen

26th September 2024

Features
Catalan and Menorcan placenames in Gibraltar

25th September 2024

Features
GADS marks Alzheimer’s month with special 24-hour Memory Walk

22nd September 2024

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.


The Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd is licensed by the Gibraltar Government's Office of Fair Trading, licence number BL 152009.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2024