Hundreds of volunteers help clear Gibraltar’s coastline in 20th annual Clean Up the World

Nearly all of Gibraltar’s coastline was tackled by the hundreds of volunteers during last weekend’s Clean Up The World event.

The event, now in its 20th year, had a series of groups transform various hotspots around the Rock, from 50 divers in Rosia Bay to the men and women landing at Seven Sisters via MoD boat to clear the area there.

The 40 teams, with a number of children also involved, took on 26 sites in Gibraltar. Today we feature some of those teams that collectively removed 15 truckloads of waste from the various sites.