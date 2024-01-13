Hundreds of wet wipes wash up on Eastern beach shoreline
On Friday evening hundreds of wet wipes and sanitary products washed up on Eastern Beach, with the northern end of the beach being most affected. “Investigations into the potential source continue in earnest at this moment in time,” a Government spokesperson told the Chronicle. “At present, we cannot confirm that the source was from Gibraltar,”...
