Wed 11th May, 2022

Hurried brushstrokes capture City Hall in Heritage Trust painting competition

Photos by Johnny Bugeja.

By Gabriella Peralta
11th May 2022

With paintbrush and pencil in hand, artists scattered around John Mackintosh Square hastily captured City Hall, in a bid to complete their works in the day-long Heritage Trust Painting Competition. As tourists clamoured for a view of City Hall on a warm Saturday morning, local artists could be seen sat on benches and beach chairs,...

