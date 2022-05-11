Hurried brushstrokes capture City Hall in Heritage Trust painting competition
With paintbrush and pencil in hand, artists scattered around John Mackintosh Square hastily captured City Hall, in a bid to complete their works in the day-long Heritage Trust Painting Competition. As tourists clamoured for a view of City Hall on a warm Saturday morning, local artists could be seen sat on benches and beach chairs,...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here