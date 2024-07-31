Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Wed 31st Jul, 2024

Sports

Hurst’s launch of new Lions Gibraltar kit a reminder of its origins

By Stephen Ignacio
31st July 2024

Lions Gibraltar, who are under new management this season saw the launch of their new kit with Sir Geoff Hurst officially launching the new black Three Lions kit.
The launch which took centre stage this week for Lions as they not only build on their squad but also on their social media and presence within the community brought to the forefront the origins of the club. A reminder that the club had been inspire the England team Hurst’s hattrick brought success to.
In a media launch this week Lions Gibraltar were to recall, “Hurst’s hat-trick in the 1966 World Cup Final not only secured victory for England, but also led to a group of locals in Gibraltar forming their own football team.
“Lions Gibraltar FC contacted the Football Association back in 1966 to request using the famous Three Lions badge as part of their crest.
“Since then the club have proudly worn the iconic Three Lions on their shirt for the past 58 years, which are incorporated into it’s own unique club badge, alongside the club’s name, 1966 – the year of its foundation and the Latin words “cede nulli” – “yield to none” and for the first time ever legendary striker Hurst has donned the kit of the club he helped come into being.”
What they described as a “striking new black and orange away strip” includes lions and references to 1966 across the jersey, and takes inspiration from the colour palette of principal club sponsors Online Betting Guide (OLBG).
As part of the official launch of the kit Hurst said: “I honestly never knew anything about this club being formed because of what we achieved - it’s fantastic that it happened and that it is still going now. I think it is great that anything that we have done at national level has an impact throughout the country, and even further.
“When a club uses the Lions, I think it is fantastic and you realise what an influence we have at the top level and it goes right through to the grassroots of the game.
“The club has an ambition to get into Europe, and that would be absolutely fantastic, what an achievement that would be. Unbelievable. For a club like Lions Gibraltar being able to qualify, why shouldn’t they?
“It is a great ambition, they have a great manager and owner putting a structure in place, there is no reason they can’t achieve that, it wouldn’t be a surprise if a team like the Lions qualified for Europe.
“Seeing the Three Lions on the crest brought back a few great memories, for sure. It means so much. It is the only time we have done it [won the World Cup] and it’s fantastic, it makes you realise how big an achievement it was at the time and also now, people stop me in the street and still want to talk to me about it, 58 years on.
“You fully understand how big it was and still is and even more so now as we haven’t won it since. Had we won it more recently, then our bit would have disappeared into the memory but it hasn’t so we’re still there.
“A lot of my work is, to an extent, down to that one game. Also, the fact that I am, sadly, the only player still around. If they want someone from England who has played in a World Cup final then there is only one of us left!”
Lions Gibraltar FC owner Mark Palmer added “I’m honoured and delighted that Sir Geoff Hurst, one of English football’s greatest legends, is a part of this new era in the club’s history, as the man who’s hat-trick not only helped secure England’s World Cup trophy in 1966, but also inspired a group of people to start up a football club, that would ultimately complete in a professional league that qualifies for UEFA European competition. Many thanks to Sir Geoff and our principal club partners OLBG for making this possible.”
The club, who prepare to start their season against Bruno Magpies on August 18 have in recent days announced also a number of new signings. The team was to play a friendly against Manchester 62, their next door neighbours and one of the expected rivals to compete for a place in Europe. A scoreless draw giving much away as to narrow margins that the domestic league could see this season between the top sides and those investing to challenge for positions.

