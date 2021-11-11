“I can totally assure you that as National Team we are moving in the right direction,” says Gibraltar captain Roy Chipolina
As Gibraltar prepared for its next two European qualifier matches against Turkey and Latvia the Gibraltar Chronicle was given an opportunity to put some questions to Gibraltar Captain Roy Chipolina. In his late thirties, Roy Chipolina has become one of Gibraltar’s iconic figures in Gibraltar football. He has lived through the transition period between amateur...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here