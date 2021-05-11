‘I want them to carry on and never give up on football’ – Shania Robba
After what has been described as one of the most convincing displays by a national side, women’s football on their official competitive international debut raised some serious questions as to their future and prospects for the game. Working behind the scenes since Gibraltar joined UEFA players such as Shania Robba, now a 19 year old...
