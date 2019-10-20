Ian Howe’s first Gibraltarian to complete the four race trail run circuit with 70km run

Ian Howe’s became the first Gibraltarian Trail runner to compete the four race circuit which includes La Desertica, 101km Ronda, La Cuna Ceuta and La African in Melilla.

Mr Howe’s was this evening to finish the 70km trail run through Roqueta Del Mar in Almeria in under 11 hours, having set himself a 16 hour target in order to be considered as having competed the four race circuit.

The Gibraltarian trail runner finished today’s race broadcasting his arrival via a live stream on Facebook which has seen local supporters following his latest achievement. An emotional finish was seen as he finished today’s race. Mr Howe’s immediately turned his focus to start searching to track where his partner was located. Monique Howe’s who also started the race with him still had a few hours to complete the challenge in which she would join him as having completed the four race circuit.

Mr Howes just under three weeks ago completed the HMDS adding to the physical challenge.

Commenting on his live blog on Facebook he commented after the race”Tougher than what I thought, terrain was rocky with loose stones or they were protruding and there was some sand to. The highlight a 20Km climb.Next time remind me not to do the HMDS and La Desértica 2 1/2 weeks apart. Not Good for a 56 year with a wonky heart and a disc less.”

Another local runner Michael, completed today’s race in in 9hr 5mins.