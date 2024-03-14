Iceland U16 beats Gibraltar U16 as Development tournament gets underway

Gibraltar U16 0-4 Iceland U16

Gibraltar’s Under-16 team faced off against Iceland’s U16 squad in their first match of the development tournament hosted in Gibraltar this weekend. Earlier, Lithuania had played against the Faroe Islands in the competition, with Lithuania emerging as comfortable winners.

Gibraltar’s first opponents were somewhat of an unknown quantity. With Iceland’s football having recently experienced a massive boost in its following due to the success of its senior national side, Iceland was expected to be the strongest of the four teams in the group.

Guided by Head Coach Sodi, Gibraltar had already boosted confidence among the team with some decent displays. Despite being physically smaller, with some players half the height of their tallest opponents, Gibraltar faced a physical disadvantage.

However, the Gibraltar players, accustomed to the physicality of the game and well-prepared as a national side, welcomed the day with a united stance as they faced the Rock while the Gibraltar national anthem played. This surprised some of the Icelandic players.

The warm winter/spring day with the sun shining upon Victoria Stadium provided a perfect setting for Gibraltar’s youth to shine in front of the small crowd that turned up on a Thursday afternoon. Notably, many school children were present to support their classmates.

Gibraltar’s youngsters started from kick-off showing that they were not there to sit back and watch, running at their opponents from the start. Some nerves were evident, with an attempted clearance from the keeper going astray, although it didn’t cause much damage.

The visitors responded by pressing hard and moving the ball about quickly, looking for fast-paced breaks. From the start, Iceland’s wing attacks displayed quick runs that kept Gibraltar’s defense alert.

Iceland began to settle into a possession-dominating pattern, building slowly while Gibraltar formed a two-lined defensive wall in front of the penalty area. Iceland nearly scored within six minutes of play, with only a last-minute clearance from a defender stopping Iceland from grabbing their first goal.

Gibraltar managed to find their way into Iceland’s half with some decent passing and distribution, with players confident on the ball trying to take on their opponents. Although showing some confidence up front, Gibraltar looked nervy at the back, allowing Iceland to get into their goalmouth at times before clearing the danger.

However, they were able to cancel out Iceland’s dominance and push them back when in possession. Iceland had a chance in the 14th minute, where a mistimed clearance allowed them through, but a last-minute block stopped the final shot, ending in the keeper’s arms comfortably.

Iceland persisted with long balls over the defense, trying to catch Gibraltar’s defense short with quick runs. Some over-enthusiastic refereeing saw some decisions questioned, with fouls given for minor physical interactions, mostly going against Gibraltar.

By the twenty-minute mark, Sodi was confidently instructing his team to alternate between short and long play, effectively canceling out what had seemed like dominant superiority from Iceland. Gibraltar, although the underdogs, started to create their own opportunities.

On the 20th minute, the ball ran just inches too far during a break to allow Gibraltar a free shot on goal, with the corner kick wasted and sent too close to the keeper. The nearly four hundred-strong crowd was relatively silent, especially when Iceland’s number 17 was on the ball trying to weave through Gibraltar’s defense.

Conceding their fifth corner in the 25th minute, although the ball went past the far post for a goal kick, Iceland looked to expose Gibraltar’s height issues, having already played a number of long balls over and behind the defense to good effect. Gibraltar’s defense, however, held well, responding quickly to close the space.

The sixth Icelandic corner came in the 26th minute, with the ball sent to the far post again. Gibraltar struggled to clear, but managed to halt Iceland’s attack. Gibraltar had their own corner in the 27th minute, played short, and eventually floated into the goalmouth, where the keeper grasped it comfortably.

Showing some grit and confidence, Gibraltar had another moment where Iceland struggled to find fluidity in their game, threatening to break. However, a break by Iceland led to a Gibraltar defender being forced to challenge to stop a quick break.

As the match reached the half-hour mark, the deadlock continued, with Gibraltar slowly inching forward, although facing an Icelandic team more than willing to test the defense with long balls. Gibraltar’s youngsters never seemed to feel frustrated.

Some very nice distribution and quick one-touch play from Gibraltar, along with confident dribbling on the edge of the penalty area, provided Gibraltar with a free kick on the edge of the box. The free kick grazed past the wrong side of the post, but saw the crowd oohing as Gibraltar sent a warning shot past Iceland’s bows.

It was Iceland’s number 17 who provided the visitors with their next chance, curling a ball into the side netting after taking on defenders in the 36th minute. With the sun beating down over the stadium, Iceland were already looking sluggish up front as they neared the end of the first half. Gibraltar’s players, more used to the warm weather, were more energetic on the ball, although Iceland still commanded the game.

Another corner in the 41st minute, this time passed short to the top of the penalty box, saw the ball then swung over the defense across goal. Unmarked and with a free header, Iceland’s number 5 directed the ball into the goal as the visitors took the lead. Gibraltar once again caught out with the long ball over and behind the defense.

Gibraltar’s keeper did well to stretch and push a shot to a corner in the final minutes as Iceland searched for a second, leaving Gibraltar somewhat deflated after conceding. The first half ended with Iceland leading by the solitary goal, to the disappointment of the Gibraltar side, who had done well to cancel out a physically stronger side from one of the emerging nations in European football.

The match saw some of Gibraltar’s senior players and coaches attending, including Tjay De Barr and David Ochello, coach of the under-21s.

Both Gibraltar and Iceland made a number of changes at halftime. It was a nervy, tense start to the second half, with play through the middle third. Gibraltar got stuck into tackles but earned themselves a yellow card in the process in the first minutes.

An early free kick again showed Gibraltar struggling with high balls, with defenders unable to clear as the ball went over them. Iceland started to dominate possession as they settled into the game.

They scored a second goal in the early part of the second half as they piled on the pressure. Gibraltar defended deep in front of a very silent crowd, watching nervously as they protected their goal.

Three substitutions for Gibraltar in the final twenty minutes provided some fresh legs. Gibraltar were on the backfoot for the better part of the latter minutes of the match, with efforts from Gibraltar’s front men at times futile as they faced being swarmed by two or three players at a time, with little support from their own players.

Gibraltar had done well to protect their goal, but without any clear chances in the second half, they could only watch as Iceland scored their third with ten minutes left and piled on the pressure, chipping the ball into an empty net. Iceland nearly scored a fourth moments later, with the keeper having to grab onto the ball in the second chance. Minutes later, Gibraltar’s defense cleared from the goalmouth as Iceland looked to add to their tally.

Iceland finishing the match with a 4-0 victory.

With Iceland seeing one of their players taken to hospital for treatment after a challenge, later challenges were received with their coaching staff calling on the Gibraltar bench for ‘discipline.’

As the match came to a close, although there had been no other harsh challenges just a physical game Gibraltar conceded a penalty which gave them their fourth and final goal. The penalty coming from a mistimed challenge.

Lithuania U16 5-0 Faroe Islands U16

Earlier in the day in what was a quiet Thursday morning at a stadium, two under-16 sides prepared to play each other. There was no crowd; you could literally count the number of people in the stands on one hand. Faroe Islands and Lithuania had traveled a long distance to play in this development tournament, where they would also face Iceland and hosts Gibraltar over the next few days.

With the sun shining down over the Victoria Stadium, this would likely be one of the last international tournaments to be played at the stadium before it is transformed into the new national stadium. Two sides from nations whose football was developing much along similar lines to Gibraltar, albeit with longer histories in UEFA and FIFA and a greater pool of players.

The match saw a quick start from Lithuania, who struck within the first three minutes, catching Faroe Islands’ defense in a muddle as they tried to clear in their goalmouth. Faroe nearly struck back just as quickly, with a run through the middle ending in the ball hitting the post and being cleared. Within seconds, play shifted to the other end.

Both sides, with players physically bigger than Gibraltar’s own squad, came to Gibraltar full of energy and not backing down. However, for Gibraltar, it was the quality on the field that mattered most and provided a benchmark for comparison.

Neither team seemed content to play defensively, and while the quality was not exceptional and more comparable to Gibraltar’s level, it was the open game that made it an entertaining encounter for neutral observers.

While Faroe did have their breaks, Lithuania were more clinical, scoring their second within ten minutes, again catching Faroe Islands in a muddle in front of their goalmouth. It could have been three just a minute later, with the keeper diving well to parry but his defense slow to clear, leaving Lithuania with a shot on goal that luckily went straight into the keeper’s legs.

Lithuania took control of the game from there, penning Faroe back as they piled on the pressure, while Faroe closed down to tighten a backline that had failed them in the initial minutes. Faroe Islands’ decision to dig deep at the back halted Lithuania’s chances but also depleted their own energy, which had created several chances in the first few minutes.

They were not to reach the opponents’ penalty area until close to the half-hour mark, with little effectiveness. Faroe held back, waiting for Lithuania, who built patiently. Faroe’s game was now dominated by what Lithuania was doing rather than exerting their own thrust on the match.

With thirty-two minutes played, Faroe had a second attempt at goal, with a run down the right, but the final flick over the defense went over the crossbar. Lithuania’s response was immediate, with a quick break exposing Faroe’s defense vulnerabilities once again.

Lithuania also defended in numbers when Faroe had possession, giving little space and remaining well-drilled and disciplined in their formation. Lithuania’s fourth came with ease, another quick break after allowing Faroe to advance, cutting the offensive and sending men forward.

At 4-0 with halftime yet to be reached, the match was more than decided. The first half finished with Lithuania leading 4-0. Faroe Islands held on well in the second half, with Lithuania scoring just the one goal, but their dominance was evident.”