Identifying places and old establishments we very often mention on our Table pages

It is a mish mash of images today on Alice’s Table. Stephen Hermida whose old postcard collection we have been featuring recently sent me a good number of them which we have not yet used. This week a look at ‘el quarry’ and how Rosia looked when it was not accessible to the local population. We also see and identify where some of the places we so often refer to from the Gibraltar Directory series were – the bars, hotels and restaurants – this week we look inside the Piccadilly Bar, the Universal and the Embassy in the middle of Main Street. There’s also a view of the Grand Hotel and the Moorish Hall showing the early influence of Moroccan culture in our community. Interesting too is the view of the area around the Rock Hotel which is vastly different to today. I know many of you will recall some of these places as they were then.

Recently, we featured Turnbull’s Lane where the Rialto Cinema was once filled to capacity. Today we take a look inside and imagine how it must have looked in its glory days. Albert Danino, who gave us a grand tour of the area and how it looked in the 1960s, sent me these wonderful photographs sent to him by Calvert Vallejo who was keen to use them on these pages. Our thanks to him as we can now complete part of the story of Turnbull’s Lane – but I continue to gather more photos of the area in those days. Maybe you have some – and maybe you have a story to tell about other areas around Gibraltar. Let me know and help me tell the story of how some areas around Gibraltar have changed over the years.