Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Fri 5th Sep, 2025

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Opinion & Analysis

Identifying places and old establishments we very often mention on our Table pages

By Alice Mascarenhas
5th September 2025

It is a mish mash of images today on Alice’s Table. Stephen Hermida whose old postcard collection we have been featuring recently sent me a good number of them which we have not yet used. This week a look at ‘el quarry’ and how Rosia looked when it was not accessible to the local population. We also see and identify where some of the places we so often refer to from the Gibraltar Directory series were – the bars, hotels and restaurants – this week we look inside the Piccadilly Bar, the Universal and the Embassy in the middle of Main Street. There’s also a view of the Grand Hotel and the Moorish Hall showing the early influence of Moroccan culture in our community. Interesting too is the view of the area around the Rock Hotel which is vastly different to today. I know many of you will recall some of these places as they were then.

Recently, we featured Turnbull’s Lane where the Rialto Cinema was once filled to capacity. Today we take a look inside and imagine how it must have looked in its glory days. Albert Danino, who gave us a grand tour of the area and how it looked in the 1960s, sent me these wonderful photographs sent to him by Calvert Vallejo who was keen to use them on these pages. Our thanks to him as we can now complete part of the story of Turnbull’s Lane – but I continue to gather more photos of the area in those days. Maybe you have some – and maybe you have a story to tell about other areas around Gibraltar. Let me know and help me tell the story of how some areas around Gibraltar have changed over the years.

Most Read

Major new data centre will attract £1.8bn investment, positioning Gib as strategic hub for AI future

Thu 4th Sep, 2025

Local News

Unite postpones strike and will ballot members after agreement with Govt 

Thu 4th Sep, 2025

Local News

Royal Navy Gibraltar Squadron introduces UAV capability after joint training

Thu 4th Sep, 2025

Local News

Enforcement action taken to recover outstanding tax arrears

Tue 2nd Sep, 2025

UK/Spain News

Sanchez praises Starmer for leadership on Gib deal as UK and Spain relaunch ‘old friendship’

Wed 3rd Sep, 2025

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

5th September 2025

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Opinion & Analysis
Chai with Priya Bollywood surprise

2nd September 2025

Opinion & Analysis
Old postcards are the WhatsApp messages of today: what you did and where you went

29th August 2025

Opinion & Analysis
Creative solutions on Gib’s jam-packed roads

27th August 2025

Opinion & Analysis
Richard’s rendezvous Eateries, comestibles, beauty, accommodation

26th August 2025

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.


The Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd is licensed by the Gibraltar Government's Office of Fair Trading, licence number BL 152009.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2025