IIGA 5k Challenge For friendship, health and the future

The International Island Games Association has announced a new 5k virtual competition this summer replacing what would have been an event that would have taken place at this summers island games had it still taken place. With the Guernsey Island Games now moved to 2023 the IIGA announced that , “The NatWest International Island Games will this year take place digitally and in one discipline only, open for everyone.”

“The IIGA 5k Challenge is a virtual competition that takes place from the 3rd of July to the 9th of July 2021 – yes, during the time the NatWest International Island Games should have been taking place in Guernsey this summer. The official race starts the same day that the members of the International Island Games Association meet for a virtual Annual General Meeting.

“The Virtual Competition to which you all are invited to join is free of charge and easy to join. With this we mean every resident in your island and even those living elsewhere but were born in your island! This year everyone can participate, the more the merrier! Please feel free to invite all your readers, listeners and viewers to take part.

“We challenge everyone to either run or walk 5 kilometres which will be registered in the RaceONE application (free to download and no hidden costs whatsoever). The best times for male and females and for the most participants per island will be announced as the winners! The number of participants per island will be pro rata to the population and so all member islands, large or small will have a chance to win. The race will be just for fun for the majority to encourage physical activity, but for some also a chance to compete with other islanders.”

The race will start on the 3rd of July and end one week later, on the 9th of July. The procedure to take part is simple and free of any charge. To join in, this is what you need to do:

Download the app RaceONE.

Choose the race: IIGA 5k CHALLENGE. Register your island where the title of the box is CLUB, no code is required.

3. No payment is required, you do not need to pay £1-99 to follow

Follow the instructions and race between 3-9 July. Only one attempt will be registered.

Press START and then continue. Your race will not start until you press START IMMEADIATELY.

You can register on the app now but you will not be able to race until 3 July.

7. Share as much as you can and challenge your friends and everyone

else. #iiga5kchallenge