Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Tue 7th Apr, 2020

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Sports

IIGA calls on unity as it sends message of hope to members

By Stephen Ignacio
7th April 2020

The International Island Games Association, the governing body for the Island Games called on unity and for its members to “stay strong” as chairman Jörgen Pettersson addressed its members via social media. ”Many of the islands in the IIGA-family are under lockdown and we do not yet know for how long this battle will continue....

Continue Reading

Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.

Register Now

Subscribe to get unlimited access

Subscribe Now

Already a subscriber?

Most Read

Local News

Morrisons frontline staff in Gibraltar to receive £1,000 bonus

Mon 6th Apr, 2020

Local News

Cruise ship crewman dies with virus-type symptoms, leaving port facing public health dilemma

Sat 28th Mar, 2020

Local News

Delicate manoeuvre as superyacht is loaded onto heavy-lift vessel

Mon 6th Apr, 2020

Local News

La Linea businessman proposes city’s highest award for Gibraltar and CM

Wed 1st Apr, 2020

Local News

BA maintains ‘lifeline’ air link to Gib

Sat 4th Apr, 2020

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

7th April 2020

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Sports
Gibraltar Cricket offers support to its members

7th April 2020

Sports
Cyclist association calls on its own cyclists to follow the rules

7th April 2020

Sports
Gibraltar FA donates hydration drinks

7th April 2020

Sports
#BeActive for the UN International Day of Sport for Development and Peace

6th April 2020

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2020