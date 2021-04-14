Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Wed 14th Apr, 2021

IIGA gets ready for comeback of sports

By Stephen Ignacio
14th April 2021

The Executive Committee of the International Island Games Association (IIGA) held its usual Spring Meeting on Saturday 10th April 2021. In view of the obvious challenge created by the ongoing pandemic the meeting were held digitally. During the meeting it was confirmed that the Annual General Meeting of the Association will take place digitally on Saturday 3rd July 2021.
 
The next NatWest International Island Games will take place in Guernsey 8-14 July 2023. (Please read the full details of the event at https://guernsey2023.gg/.)
 
IIGA officials yesterday commented that “the effects of the pandemic are still difficult to overview and understand but the wish for the Members of the IIGA to meet again in sport is stronger than ever. The focus for the IIGA Executive Committee will be to encourage and inspire its Member Islands in different ways to come back stronger after the pandemic.”
 
Chair Jorgen Pettersson adding
“The crisis has affected all of us in different ways. We are facing challenges that some of our Member Islands have handled well whilst others are looking for guidance. We are in this together and we should all learn from the good examples set by members of our Games Family. The success of the NatWest International Island Games is a result of islands and islanders working together for the common goal, to compete in international sports. We want the next Games in Guernsey to be the beacon of a new start for the whole world.
 
During the years before the next Games the Executive Committee will emphasize the need for creativity and togetherness in all of our Member Islands. We have also been looking into the possibility of adding new Member Islands to our Association which could bring in diversity and new strengths to our Games family. It has been an ongoing goal to spread the idea and the vision of our Games to other islands that meet the requirements in our Constitution”.

