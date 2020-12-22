Ill-tempered match sees booking galore
Referee Jason Barcelo was to become the main protagonist of the ill-tempered encounter between College 1975 and Europa Point as the red and yellow cards flew our of his pocket in what was to end in a 3-1 victory for Europa Point. The two bottom-of-the-table clubs entered the half time break level on goals as...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here