Images from the visit by CEV President
The President of European Volleyball visited Gibraltar this week, the first visit of its kind for volleyball since the organisation was formed. Mr Boricic departed yesterday after a short three day visit. During his time of the Rock he met with the Chief Minister Fabian Picardo, Minister for Sport Steven Linares and Mayor of Gibraltar...
