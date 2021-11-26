Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Important win in 9-a-side hockey for Bavaria against Eagles

By Stephen Ignacio
26th November 2021

Bavaria Hawks (Pink) grabbed what was an important win against Eagles ladies in the 9-a-side cup. After defeat at the hands of Europa, Bavaria have comeback with a significant win which sets the tournament on fire.
Titans, hot on the tails of their rivals also provided more excitement as they went out to beat Bavaria Hawks (blue) 3-0.
In the men’s 9-a-side division Titans did not fare that well. A 6-1 defeated at the hands of Grammarians was a further blow to them.
Grammarians played with a reduced team with five players ruled out due to testing positive for Covid, according to its official report although they were able to field a team but without substitutes available.

