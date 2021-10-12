Impressive away win against Marbella for the Gibraltar Gaels

The Gaelic football season started this October with the Andalusian league now back in full swing and the Gibraltar Gaels back in action with training sessions at Europa Point.

The sessions which take place on Tuesday’s at 19.30hrs are open to anyone wishing to try out the sport and join, as the association continues to look for new players.

The Gibraltar Gaels notched an impressive win against Marbella this last days and will next play on November 6th in an away match in Seville.

Match report Costa Gaels v Gibraltar Gaels (Courtesy of Gibraltar Gaels)

Final Score: Marbella 3-10, Gibraltar 5-17

With the Andalucian League back in full swing, the Gibraltar Gaels travelled up the coast to play the Costa Gaels of Marbella in round 2. Marbella, who had recruited heavily in the offseason, were deemed red hot favourites, but a passionate and skilful Gibraltar team had different ideas. A closely fought first half saw the men from the Rock lose their captain Alexis Zamboglou to injury, with Marbella leading by a single point at the break.

This tightly contested game was blown wide open in the first 15 minutes of the second half with the introduction of Chris Haigh in midfield for Gibraltar. His storming runs in the centre of the park alongside the rock-solid Owen Zamboglou (brother of Alexis) started the away teams ascendency. The well-drilled forward line for the Gib Gaels that included the teak-tough “Jason Ryan” and hard running “Daniel Fox” helped open up a big lead against the home team, which they never recovered from. A hallmark of Gibraltar was their dogged defence led by the hugely impressive Will Peters. A great cork man between the sticks for the Rock, Brian Doody, pulled off some stinging saves keeping Marbella at bay. Special mention for the Gibraltar bench that included two club stalwarts, Ciaran Doherty and Barry O'Hare, who helped see out the game and secure a hugely impressive win for the Gibraltar Gaels.