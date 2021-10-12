Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Tue 12th Oct, 2021

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Sports

Impressive away win against Marbella for the Gibraltar Gaels

By Stephen Ignacio
12th October 2021

The Gaelic football season started this October with the Andalusian league now back in full swing and the Gibraltar Gaels back in action with training sessions at Europa Point.
The sessions which take place on Tuesday’s at 19.30hrs are open to anyone wishing to try out the sport and join, as the association continues to look for new players.
The Gibraltar Gaels notched an impressive win against Marbella this last days and will next play on November 6th in an away match in Seville.

Match report Costa Gaels v Gibraltar Gaels (Courtesy of Gibraltar Gaels)

Final Score: Marbella 3-10, Gibraltar 5-17

With the Andalucian League back in full swing, the Gibraltar Gaels travelled up the coast to play the Costa Gaels of Marbella in round 2. Marbella, who had recruited heavily in the offseason, were deemed red hot favourites, but a passionate and skilful Gibraltar team had different ideas. A closely fought first half saw the men from the Rock lose their captain Alexis Zamboglou to injury, with Marbella leading by a single point at the break.

This tightly contested game was blown wide open in the first 15 minutes of the second half with the introduction of Chris Haigh in midfield for Gibraltar. His storming runs in the centre of the park alongside the rock-solid Owen Zamboglou (brother of Alexis) started the away teams ascendency. The well-drilled forward line for the Gib Gaels that included the teak-tough “Jason Ryan” and hard running “Daniel Fox” helped open up a big lead against the home team, which they never recovered from. A hallmark of Gibraltar was their dogged defence led by the hugely impressive Will Peters. A great cork man between the sticks for the Rock, Brian Doody, pulled off some stinging saves keeping Marbella at bay. Special mention for the Gibraltar bench that included two club stalwarts, Ciaran Doherty and Barry O'Hare, who helped see out the game and secure a hugely impressive win for the Gibraltar Gaels.

Most Read

Local News

Dog walker causes delay to inbound flight

Mon 11th Oct, 2021

Local News

Two RGP officers awarded medals of merit, as Guardia Civil colonel highlights ‘excellent cooperation’ with RGP

Mon 11th Oct, 2021

Local News

Wide Covid transmission prevented after spate of cases, Govt says

Mon 11th Oct, 2021

Brexit

‘Positive approach’ from all sides in first round of Gib treaty talks

Mon 11th Oct, 2021

Local News

Pair arrested for assault on law enforcement officers

Sat 9th Oct, 2021

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

12th October 2021

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Sports
Sailing - Lavarello in complete control of the 2021 King’s Cup

12th October 2021

Sports
Gibraltar went out to frustrate star-studded Dutch side

11th October 2021

Sports
Women’s hockey starts with some further excitement

11th October 2021

Sports
Hockey - Titans debut with defeat in men’s division

11th October 2021

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2021