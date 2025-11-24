Imps have upper hand for title after draw with St Joseph

Matchday 12 of the Gibraltar Football League brought together the two top teams in the league, St Joseph’s and Lincoln Red Imps.

The Blues, first in the table, had already dropped points this season after their defeat against the now second-placed Mons Calpe. With Lincoln Red Imps arriving at this match yet to drop a single point, it was important for St Joseph’s—especially with the gap in matches played closing—that they did not drop points against their greatest rivals in the title race.

All eyes were on a match that, judging by recent seasons, could prove a determining factor in the final league standings. Lincoln Red Imps had defended their title last week, taking three crucial points off St Joseph’s.

There was a united front before kick-off as both teams held a banner in tribute to their colleague “Chispa.”

St Joseph’s started strongly, their first kick a long punt forward to push Lincoln back immediately.

Lincoln responded just as sharply, with Thay De Barr—back after a short injury—running at the defence and sending a shot just wide of Bradley Banda’s goal.

The opening minutes were end-to-end, both sides packing men behind the ball to keep their opponents away from danger.

St Joseph’s had the first free-kick, some distance from the penalty area, but the delivery struck the defensive wall four minutes in.

The pitch, still marked with rugby lines, reflected the shared-use facilities of local football.

St Joseph’s forced a corner after breaking behind the defence. The initial clearance fell to a St Joseph’s player, whose shot was punched confidently over the bar by Hankins. The second corner was wasted, sent high over the goal.

A misplaced long pass by De Barr handed possession back to St Joseph’s, who again pushed forward. A free-kick near the corner flag was flicked clear, though Lincoln were momentarily penned in. Once possession was regained, Lincoln sent a ball across the penalty area, but it was too high for Dabo.

The first ten minutes saw Lincoln sitting deep, inviting St Joseph’s forward but maintaining composure.

Despite a crucial Conference League match on Thursday, Lincoln opted to field a strong starting XI—adding pressure on players needing to balance fitness with the demands of both competitions.

Over 300 supporters attended, a good turnout but still far short of the 800+ crowds seen in the early years of UEFA membership when both stands of the Victoria Stadium were in use.

As they approached the 15-minute mark, Lincoln upped the tempo, forcing St Joseph’s to briefly retreat.

But moments later the Blues were back upfield, winning a corner taken short. A looping cross was flicked over the crossbar, coming close in the 18th minute.

Although St Joseph’s maintained a high tempo, their urgency had slowed, and despite enjoying more forward momentum Lincoln remained defensively disciplined.

Approaching the 25-minute mark, Lincoln had yet to show any real offensive threat and had spent most of the match inside their own half. St Joseph’s high tempo had not produced many clear chances, raising doubts about whether they could sustain it into the second half.

Hankins had to come off his line quickly to intercept a quickly taken free-kick on 25 minutes, as the match began to see a string of fouls from both sides.

Just before the half-hour, De Barr showed his pace down the flank, sending in a low cross to Kike at the edge of the box. The Lincoln forward lost the ball in a challenge and appealed for a penalty, but the referee waved play on.

Minutes later, Nano’s powerful strike from the edge of the box skimmed just over Banda’s bar.

Dabo forced a throw-in soon after Lincoln’s bench had received the first yellow card. Nano launched a long throw into the box, and St Joseph’s were again pushed back, facing a corner. De Barr played it short, but the ball was eventually lost for a throw-in.

Lincoln maintained their pressure for a short spell before conceding another free-kick, allowing St Joseph’s to regain possession.

In the 33rd minute, St Joseph’s earned another corner, but the curling effort went over the crossbar.

As fouls accumulated, Rutjens received a yellow card.

St Joseph’s appealed for a penalty claiming a handball, but the referee ignored it.

Hankins was forced into an urgent clearance after a dangerous back-pass, clearing from almost on the goal line.

Another St Joseph’s corner in the 38th minute was wasted, played short to the near post and easily cleared.

Despite their momentum, St Joseph’s still hadn’t truly tested Hankins—wasting corners, delivering weak free-kicks, and facing a disciplined Lincoln defensive line.

In the 42nd minute, the ball dropped inside Lincoln’s six-yard box, but St Joseph’s couldn’t capitalise.

Dabo received a yellow card on 43 minutes.

A St Joseph’s free-kick soon after curled just past the post.

In the 44th minute, De Barr chipped a ball towards Kike, but Banda collected comfortably.

The first half ended goalless—disappointing for St Joseph’s, who had enjoyed the better of play but lacked the finishing touch.

The match was also underwhelming for supporters of home-grown talent, with both teams fielding the minimum requirement—just six home-grown players combined in the first half. Notably, both sides relied heavily on players in their late twenties and early thirties.

⸻

Second Half

St Joseph’s had two shots blocked in the opening four minutes, while Lincoln continued to play patiently.

Jolley received St Joseph’s first yellow card for pulling back De Barr as he broke past defenders near the halfway line.

Banda collected securely and sent a long punt forward, leaving Borjan chasing Montero.

Borjan won the tussle and squeezed the ball past Hankins in the 53rd minute.

Lincoln responded immediately, forcing Banda to concede a corner. After the clearance, Lincoln kept possession and built momentum.

A quick delivery from the flank found López, who struck from just outside the six-yard box. His effort hit the top corner, beating Banda at the near post as Lincoln equalised just four minutes after conceding.

St Joseph’s looked for an immediate reaction. Kolega conceded a free-kick and received a yellow.

Moments later the St Joseph’s captain was also cautioned as Lincoln countered after regaining possession.

With both teams increasing their tempo, more space opened up, and the game became end-to-end approaching the hour mark.

Lincoln, energised by their goal and tempo, began taking the match to St Joseph’s.

Fitness levels now became a decisive factor.

Lincoln introduced new signing Idrissi in the 63rd minute, instantly showing his pace.

St Joseph’s brought on Mende de la Torre.

By the 70-minute mark, Lincoln were controlling possession, with St Joseph’s sitting deeper. Their first-half intensity was fading, and Lincoln were doing more of the running on and off the ball.

In the 68th minute, St Joseph’s cleared off the line after a dangerous ball into the box.

A De Barr free-kick in the 69th was cleared for a corner.

Lincoln kept St Joseph’s pinned back as the gap between the Blues’ defence and attack widened, making clearances and transitions more difficult.

Both teams made further changes, including Kike coming off for Lincoln.

The tempo slowed as St Joseph’s enjoyed a brief spell of possession around the 75-minute mark, but a turnover sent them chasing back as De Barr surged forward. Fouled, the advantage fell to Montero, who spread the ball wide for a cross to the near post—Eloghbashy flicking it across goal with his first touch.

St Joseph’s pushed forward with a quick goal-kick, but as support lagged they again lost possession.

López required treatment after a clash of heads on 77 minutes.

St Joseph’s made their final two changes but failed to take advantage while Lincoln were temporarily a man down.

Lincoln introduced Torrilla, adding physical presence in midfield. Recently on international duty, he is expected to be a key player in Thursday’s match against Hamrun Spartans.

Lincoln slowed the pace, frustrating St Joseph’s, who were now visibly tired and struggling to keep up—an inevitable consequence of their intense first half.

Lincoln, accustomed to juggling the domestic league and the Conference League, were more comfortable adopting patience and composure.

A draw suited Lincoln far better than St Joseph’s.

In the 88th minute, long-time friends Jolley and De Barr collided heavily as Jolley challenged to stop De Barr cutting inside toward the penalty area.

Five minutes of added time were signalled.

Lincoln had a shot blocked, while St Joseph’s attempted breakaways fizzled out in Banda’s arms.

A free-kick in the 93rd minute floated into the St Joseph’s box but resulted in an offside.

St Joseph’s remained pinned back, unable to supply their forwards.

Misplaced passes from both sides reflected the fatigue of tired legs.

The match ended 1–1. A disappointing result for St Joseph’s, who had hoped for more.

Having already dropped points earlier in the season, their hold on top spot now depends on other results.

For Lincoln, these were the first points they have dropped—but the draw still favours them as they close the gap in matches played.