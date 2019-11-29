Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Fri 29th Nov, 2019

In a Rosia garden, an old mulberry tree takes pride of place

Eyleen Gomez

By Eyleen Gomez
29th November 2019

A mulberry tree thought to be approximately 80 years old continues to bear fruit for both the Sene family and the birds that visit their garden in Rosia. Growing old in the garden of St Vincent House is a healthy mulberry tree which is so important to the family that they shaped their pool some...

