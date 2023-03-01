In election year, Opposition parties explore options
The GSD and Together Gibraltar said this week they had made no secret about exploratory discussions over the possibility of presenting a joint front at the next general election, but insisted nothing had yet been agreed. Both parties have voiced tough criticism of the Gibraltar Government and point to a groundswell of voter dissatisfaction with...
