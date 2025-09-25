In European Parliament, assurances on sovereignty and a glimpse of how EU views Gib treaty
A senior European Commission official involved in negotiating the UK/EU Gibraltar treaty said the agreement “does not deal with sovereignty” during a European Parliament session that offered a glimpse of how MEPs will approach the legal text once completed. Clara Alberola, principal adviser at the Commission’s Secretariat-General for Relations with Western European Partners, was speaking...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here