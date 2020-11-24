In Lords session, Picardo cautiously optimistic of Gib deal but ready for ‘dreaded’ no deal complexity
Gibraltar will “stretch every sinew” to reach an agreement on its future relations with the EU by the end of the transition period on December 31, Chief Minister Fabian Picardo said on Tuesday, even as he warned that “time is running short” despite progress toward a deal. Addressing a virtual session of the EU Select...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here