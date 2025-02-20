In safe hands as Gibraltar days away from another historic football day

Whilst Victoria Stadium continues to fall under the spotlight for reasons other than sport, it was two other pairs of gloves that saw the spotlight fall on them.

Two of the three Gibraltar women’s national team goalkeepers were put through their paces by the Gibraltar FA goalkeeper coach.

Caitlin Robba, who has already captured the imagination with her performances for the women’s futsal team, and Chelsea Grech, known for her cat-like reflexes as one of hockey’s top keepers before transitioning to football, showed why many see them as the safe hands Gibraltar will be counting on during this week’s debut in the Nations League.

The two keepers are part of the twenty-three-player squad, which includes three goalkeepers. The third is UK-based Brooke Williams-Owen, who impressed during Gibraltar’s friendlies against Andorra.

Gibraltar faces a challenging Nations League debut on Friday, where the three young keepers will likely be called upon to safeguard Gibraltar’s goal.

Facing Moldova away from home, Gibraltar’s debut promises to be tough, with the hosts coming into the match unbeaten in their last three games. This run includes a draw against Armenia and victories against the same opponent in December and against North Macedonia in October.

Moldova, ranked 131st in the FIFA rankings, is no stranger to heavy defeats, including a 15-0 loss to Switzerland in 2022, highlighting the ruthless nature of women’s football.

Still very much a developing side, Moldova has faced challenges over the past year. Five defeats early in 2024 were followed by two wins against Saudi Arabia. North Macedonia handed them their next defeat, but Moldova bounced back days later, showcasing how double-headers can yield vastly different outcomes within short periods.

Their progress continued with a draw against Armenia, followed by a victory just days later, emphasizing their status as a developing team.

Untested and with limited international experience, Gibraltar’s Nations League debut will be a baptism of fire, but it is an opportunity long-awaited. With little precedent to guide them, the 23 players heading into the double-header will shape their own destiny and storyline.

(as published on Tuesday 18th February 2025)