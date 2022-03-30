Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Wed 30th Mar, 2022

In Speaker’s House in the Commons, a reception for The Barbarians

Photos by Eyleen Gomez

By Eyleen Gomez
30th March 2022

Members of the Gibraltar Regiment attended a reception held in their honour by Sir Lindsay Hoyle, the Speaker of the House of Commons, at his residence in Parliament on Tuesday evening. Guests dined on canapés that were influenced by Sir Lindsay’s roots as a proud Lancastrian, with the House of Commons chefs preparing items such...

