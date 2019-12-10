In the Strait of Gibraltar, EU drug officials find worrying trends

European Union officials have cited incidents of drug-related crime in the Campo de Gibraltar to illustrate how international organised crime groups operating in the EU are increasingly applying “guerrilla tactics” normally associated with illegal markets in Latin America.

The references were included in the latest annual report by the European Monitoring Centre for Drugs and Drugs Addiction, which offered a detailed snapshot of trends in different drug markets across the EU.

The document noted how organised crime gangs often turned to violence to control different stages of the supply chain, with reports of public shootings and violence in several EU countries.

French police even reported seizing hand grenades during operations targeting traffickers.

But it was to La Linea de la Concepción that the authors turned for examples of violence targeting law enforcement agencies, referring to two notable incidents that made headlines last year.

The first involved Molotov cocktails being thrown at Spanish police vehicles by youths working for drug traffickers, in order to disrupt police surveillance activities.

The report also highlighted how an injured drug trafficker under police custody in a hospital escaped when a group of masked men raided the hospital.

“This example clearly shows how, in order to maintain their business, criminal groups in the EU apply guerrilla tactics normally associated with drug markets in regions such as Latin America,” the report said.

While the report refers to well-documented incidents and trends in the Campo, it is nevertheless somewhat dated in its analysis, relying largely on 2018 data.

Spanish law enforcement agencies have since been engaged in an intense crackdown on drug trafficking organisations in the Campo, with much of the activity displaced further afield as one gang after another is arrested in this area.

The latest arrests were announced just yesterday, with Guardia Civil officers targeting an organisation led by an “extremely violent” man known as ‘Kiko el Fuerte’.

“This gang had become strong as other clans operating in the area were dismantled,” the Guardia Civil said in a statement.

Among the 17 members of the gang detained as part of an operation spanning months were three crewmen on a rigid-hulled inflatable boat who rescued two Guardia Civil officers who had fallen into the sea during a chase.

The men on the RHIB were urged to turn back by the crew on a Guardia Civil helicopter, only to then be arrested by the two officers they had rescued.

During the operation targeting this gang, Guardia Civil officers seized 3.5tonnes of cannabis resin, five RHIBs, nine vehicles and three motorbikes.

But despite the relentless pressure from law enforcement agencies, the proximity of the Spanish coastline to north Africa, coupled to Morocco’s role as one of the world’s leading producers of cannabis resin, means this region of the world routinely figures in any analysis on illicit drug flows.

In another section of the EU report, officials examined the overlap between drug trafficking and clandestine migratory routes.

Many of the routes along which migrants are smuggled into the EU are also known drug-trafficking corridors, they noted.

“However, there do not appear to be any structural, sustained or widespread links between drug trafficking and migrant smuggling,” the report said.

“Although these criminal activities coincide in individual cases, these are not part of an emerging pattern or trend.”

One exception to that, however, could be found in the region of the Strait of Gibraltar, where Spanish law enforcement agencies dismantled a Moroccan network that used jet skis to ferry migrants and drugs from Morocco to Spain.

The group was dismantled in a joint action day by the Spanish National Police and the Civil Guard, with Europol supporting them on the spot with a mobile office and a Universal Forensic Extraction Device — a stand-alone mobile forensic kit that can extract data from mobile phones.

In total, 19 people were detained and 11.6 kg of drugs and over EUR 15 000 in cash were seized.

The gang was made up of Moroccan citizens who were residing in various EU countries, mainly France, Italy and Spain.

They transported and sheltered migrants who had been smuggled with falsified documents from the Spanish enclave of Ceuta, on the north coast of Africa, to mainland Spain across the strait.

“The criminals charged the migrants EUR 4 000 and an additional EUR 500 if they wanted to be housed in Spain,” the report said.

“The criminal organisation used the same modus operandi for trafficking cannabis from Morocco to Spain.”

“According to an intelligence report issued by the European Border and Coast Guard Agency (Frontex), smuggling migrants on jet skis is a modus operandi specific to the Strait of Gibraltar and used exclusively by Moroccans, mainly to transport Moroccan males, most of whom have relatives in the EU who pay for their transfer.”

“Although in terms of migratory impact the number of migrants being transferred with this type of asset is relatively low (one to three migrants, plus one skipper per jet ski), the number of incidents involving jet skis has sharply increased in the past few years.”