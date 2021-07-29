Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

In two-pronged insults, Vox talks of ‘suffocating’ Gibraltar and attacks La Linea’s ‘Puigdemont of the south’

By Brian Reyes
29th July 2021

The Spanish far-right party Vox on Thursday called for the immediate closure of the border to “suffocate” Gibraltar as way to recover sovereignty over the Rock. The message, loaded with language reminiscent of the Franco dictatorship, was delivered in La Linea by Macarena Olona, the general secretary of the party’s parliamentary group, speaking to reporters...

