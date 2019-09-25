In UN speech, Spain’s Pedro Sánchez mentions Gibraltar and importance of an orderly Brexit
Spain’s caretaker Prime Minister, Pedro Sánchez, told the United Nations on Tuesday that Brexit offered an opportunity to create “an area of prosperity” that included Gibraltar and the Campo de Gibraltar. In a discretely-worded speech to the General Assembly, Mr Sánchez hinted at sovereignty but, unlike in previous years, avoided explicit references to Spanish aspirations...
