Wed 25th Sep, 2019

UK/Spain News

In UN speech, Spain’s Pedro Sánchez mentions Gibraltar and importance of an orderly Brexit

Photo: United Nations

By Brian Reyes
25th September 2019

Spain’s caretaker Prime Minister, Pedro Sánchez, told the United Nations on Tuesday that Brexit offered an opportunity to create “an area of prosperity” that included Gibraltar and the Campo de Gibraltar. In a discretely-worded speech to the General Assembly, Mr Sánchez hinted at sovereignty but, unlike in previous years, avoided explicit references to Spanish aspirations...

