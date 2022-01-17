In unusual step, Vox says Gibraltar is example to follow for booster jabs
Spain’s far right party Vox has held up Gibraltar’s booster campaign as an example to follow, urging the Spanish Government to take similar steps to promote the third jab. The decision to highlight the GHA’s efforts is an unusual step for Vox, a party better known for its hard-line stance toward Gibraltar. In a parliamentary...
