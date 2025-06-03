Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Tue 3rd Jun, 2025

In welcoming new recruits, CBF says GDP ‘absolutely intrinsic’ to Rock’s military role

Photos by Johnny Bugeja

By Chronicle Staff
3rd June 2025

The Gibraltar Defence Police held its first passing out parade on Tuesday as seven new recruits joined the force, four of them women.

Addressing the recruits and guests at the parade, Commander British Forces Commodore Tom Guy spoke of the important role played by the GDP for the Ministry of Defence in Gibraltar.

He was speaking a day after the UK Government published a wide-ranging Strategic Defence Review that highlighted the Rock’s “crucial” role as the UK and its allies ramp up defence spending and cooperation in the face of common global threats.

“We support global security through supporting military operations from here,” Commodore Guy said.

“And many of you will have noticed that we're doing that more and more.”

“And it's another obvious thing to say that we can only deliver that with the support of the Gibraltar Defence Police and the conditions that they create in terms of security and safety ashore, and also very, very directly, in terms of force protection afloat and when we're moving armaments around.”

“It is absolutely intrinsic to the successful delivery of our mission.”

PC36 Tiffany Viagas [below left] won the award for the Best All Round Recruit, and PC81 Janelle Porro won the Best Academic award.

There was an emotional moment during the event when two proud fathers, both former police officers, pinned their old service numbers to their sone, who inherited them as they joined the force.

