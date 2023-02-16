Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Thu 16th Feb, 2023

Inclusive doll donation to St Martin’s

By Chronicle Staff
16th February 2023

Pupils of St Martin’s school can now play with three Barbie dolls who use wheelchairs and one with a hearing aid.

The Disability Society was approached by staff at St Martin’s for information on inclusive dolls. The society was helped by Kids Stuff in Wells, Somerset in the UK to source inclusive Barbie dolls.
The four dolls were delivered in person by a member of staff who was visiting Gibraltar.

“The Society is very happy to donate these dolls to St Martin’s School and wish to thank all those who made this possible,” a statement from the society said.

