Increased participation even during pandemic as football doesn’t rest
The number of participants in grassroots football, youth, women’s and Futsal increased this season, even though the sport has seen one of the longest stoppages in its history revealed Desi Curry Technical Director at the Gibraltar FA. Although the global pandemic saw football come to a stop in Spring, with a delayed resumption after the...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here