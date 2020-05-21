Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Thu 21st May, 2020

UK/Spain News

‘Incredible’ 100-year-old man emulates Captain Tom while fasting for Ramadan

Channel S TV

By Press Association
21st May 2020

By Emily Chudy, PA

A 100-year-old man who has been walking for Covid-19 relief while fasting for Ramadan has raised more than £150,000 as he nears the end of his challenge.

Dabirul Islam Choudhury, from St Albans, set himself a challenge to walk 100 laps of his garden during Ramadan, which ends on Saturday evening.

Mr Choudhury’s challenge has so far raised over £150,000 for those affected by coronavirus in the UK and Bangladesh.

Tweeting in praise of Mr Choudhury, Sir Keir Starmer said the fundraising effort was “incredible”, adding: “He is an inspiration to us all.”

Inspired by British Second World War veteran Captain Sir Tom Moore, the 100-year-old began walking 100 laps of his 80-metre garden on April 26.

The initial aim was to raise £1,000, which he hit within hours.

Since then Mr Choudhury’s JustGiving page has raised more than £150,000 for the Ramadan Family Commitment (RFC) Covid-19 crisis initiative, run by British-Bangladeshi television broadcaster Channel S.

“Thank you for your generous donations,” Mr Choudhury said. “We have proved that we can stand hand to hand and shoulder to shoulder during the most unprecedented time of our lives.

“I would like to congratulate Captain Sir Thomas Moore for being knighted for his exemplary efforts to raise funds for our NHS.”

Mr Choudhury has been fundraising for the entire month of Ramadan, which takes place this year from April 23 to May 23, while continuing to observe religious fasting.

Mr Choudhury was born on January 1 1920 in British Assam, now modern-day Bangladesh, and moved to London to study English literature in 1957.

He became a community leader in St Albans and has been responsible for many community and fundraising projects over the years.

He is also an accomplished poet and has published thousands of his own poems.

A spokesman for Channel S TV told the PA news agency: “He is determined to carry on the walking as long as people keep donating.”

Donations to RFC Covid-19 Crisis can be made at www.justgiving.com/fundraising/dabirul-islam-choudhury

