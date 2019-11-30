Indoor Rowing Championships 2019 - The Rotary Challenge Cup
On the 27th November 2019 the Gibraltar Amateur Rowing Association organised the Annual Indoor Rowing Championships 2019, The Rotary Challenge Cup at the Calpe Rowing Club. The event forms part of the Garbarino Season Trophy and the club that wins the most events are awarded 4 points towards this trophy as a team event win....
