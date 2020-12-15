Indoor Volleyball 2021 League registration is now open

The Gibraltar Volleyball Association has opened up registration for its men’s indoor league.

Those wishing to participate in the male indoor league starting January/February 2021 can sign up individually, or as a whole team using the below link:

http://bit.ly/register-interest-in-Gibraltar-mens-volleyball-league

The association announced that “Individuals” interested may be grouped to form teams, explaining that “If you are interested as a pair/group of less than 6, sign up individually and let us know your pairings.

Matches will be played once/twice weekly during weekdays.

At present the ladies are in action with matches played on Tuesday at the Tercentenary Sports Hall.

last week’s matches saw Bavaria scoop and important win against Magic 8s one of their main rivals in the competition.

Tonight will see the last fixtures to be played before the Christmas break.

St.Micheals Cabin 3 V WS Holland & Barrett 0

Bavaria 3 V Magic 8s 0

(Archive image)