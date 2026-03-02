Information session for entertainment providers on new licence applications

Event organisers, promoters, venue operators, performers and entertainment service providers applying for Entertainment (B) licences are being invited to attend an information session on Monday, March 9, 2026, at the Charles Hunt Room, John Mackintosh Hall, ahead of updated application requirements coming into effect on April 1, 2026.

The session will run from 1.30pm to 3pm and is aimed at event organisers, entertainment providers, venue managers, promoters and other stakeholders involved in hosting entertainment activities.

Attendees will receive step-by-step guidance on how to correctly complete and submit Entertainment (B) licence applications under the new requirements. This will include a walkthrough of the application process, advice on completing the required forms, and an explanation of submission procedures and timelines, as well as an opportunity to ask questions and seek clarification.

Event and entertainment providers are being strongly encouraged to attend in order to ensure compliance with the updated licensing requirements and to avoid delays in processing applications. For those unable to attend, information will be made available on the meect.gov.gi website.

For further information or to confirm attendance, interested parties can contact claire.pallas@gibraltar.gov.gi or leon.alvez@gibraltar.gov.gi.