Injury time goal stops Lions from getting first win

Lions Gibraltar were dealt a blow three minutes into injury time as they resumed their league campaign on Monday evening against College 1975.

A controversial penalty on the sixteenth minute of the match provided Lions Gibraltar with the lead. Although the foul by the goalkeeper had been clear, and undisputed, the play immediately prior to this left College 1975 questioning the referees decision to allow play to continue after what looked like a clear offside.

Lions Gibraltar ensured to convert the penalty into a goal and dominated the better part of the match against a College 1975 underhitting on the day.

Although having had some clear chances to double their score Lions went into the halftime break with a solitary goal lead and were to pay the price in the second half.

Adrian Parral’s men played out a disciplined second half in which they not only created a couple good chances to score, also stopping College 1975 in their tracks and reducing them to just a couple of chances towards the latter part of the match.

Nine yellow cards highlighted the battle on the field which saw two of lower half of the table clubs face each other in what was the first league match of 2024.

College 1975 did not give up hope it grabbing a point from the match, even though Lions had commanded the better part of the second half.

Lions paid the price for going back deep into defence as the match entered what were to be decisive injury time period.

Although having some six men infront of goal, Pacheco Lopez was to find the net for College 1975 leading to celebrations from the green and whites as they salvaged a point from a match which had been running away from them.

The opportunity for Lions Gibraltar grabbing their first win of the season dissappearing with the match just seconds away from the final whistle.

Lions remain at the foot of the table having grabbed just two solitary points in the eleven matches played.

College 1975 just two places above them and seeing how a three point gap opened between themselves and Mons Calpe and Lynx. The latter two who would play on Tuesday in what was a battle to take themselves into the top half of the table.