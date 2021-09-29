Inquest hears differing versions of fatal collision at sea
The Coroner’s Court on Wednesday heard differing accounts of events that unfolded on the tragic night when a Spanish man died at sea during a collision involving a Customs vessel. Alfredo Morodo Gutierrez, 42, of La Linea, died after he became trapped between HMC Searcher and the engine of his small rigid-hull inflatable boat during...
