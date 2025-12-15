Inquest hears witness statement from RHIB survivor 

The Coroner’s court has heard how an RGP vessel involved in a fatal collision at sea “came straight” towards the suspect vessel it was chasing and how, after the impact in which two men died and two others were injured, police officers “did nothing” and argued amongst themselves.

Nordin Dris Lahsen was a surviving occupant on the rigid-hulled inflatable boat [RHIB] and on Monday the court heard a statement produced by the witness detailing his version of the incident on the night of March 8, 2020.

Deputy Coroner Karl Tonna told the jury that his evidence has not be challenged by lawyers in this inquest and should be considered as hearsay, adding that he would direct the jury further in due time.

Mr Dris Lahsen’s evidence was that the police vessel, Sir John Chapple, had “rammed” into the RHIB which was “carrying nothing” save food and petrol.

The case centres on the police pursuit and collision which resulted in the deaths of Mohamed Abdeslam Ahmed, 40, and Mustafa Dris Mohamed, 49, from Ceuta.

The court has heard how the police officers believed they were within British Gibraltar Territorial Waters (BGTW) during the chase at sea.

Following evidence presented to coxswain of the Sir John Chapple, he has since accepted the evidence shows it took place in Spanish waters.

On Monday, Mr Dris Lahsen’s witness statement detailed that the chase took place in Spanish waters.

The statement, read out by a court officer, described how on that night the RHIB crew went out to sea to check whether one of their vessel’s engines was malfunctioning.

Mr Dris Lahsen said the RGP vessel entered Spanish waters, did not switch on its blue beacons and rammed into the RHIB.

The RHIB occupants realised their engine had failed, and Mr Dris Lahsen said that due to the RHIB’s speed the RGP should have been able to tell it had engine trouble.

He said what “hurt” the survivors was “how badly” they were treated, describing how after the collision they were asking for help but in turn the police “did nothing”.

He added that the officers were arguing amongst themselves and that he called them “murderers”.

His evidence was that the RGP towed the RHIB to Gibraltar so “no one could see [that they] murdered in Spanish waters”.

He also spoke of the trauma following the incident.

The court heard witness statements from police officers, who described how Mr Dris Lahsen’s phone had been taken for evidence.

Mr Dris Lahsen had detailed how he had recorded the aftermath on the phone.

The police evidence was that when the phone was returned to Mr Dris Lahsen, he had accused them of deleting the video, which he said had also been sent to a friend.

The police statement said that Mr Dris Lahsen and his lawyer, Christopher Finch, were asked to contact the friend with the video, but since then the police has not received a video.

The statements from officers also set out how there was a directive not to leave BGTW and the Automatic Identification System (AIS), which broadcasts a vessels navigational data, should be switched on at all times.

A statement from an assistant at Windmill Hill Signal Station (WHSS) detailed how the chase was viewed on a camera, that the blue beacons were lit, but that there was a “blind spot”.

The evidence was that no AIS signal was detected and that WHSS could not say where the chase took place relative to the “borderline” of BGTW.

The court also heard from retired RGP marine mechanic PC Andrew Watson, who gave evidence for around two hours.

PC Watson gave detailed evidence on the mechanics of the vessel Sir John Chapple, which he said was purchased from a company called Safe Boats in Seattle, Washington, which supplies vessels for the US Government.

PC Watson confirmed there was an overlay which delineated BGTW on the radar equipment and that the log defender on the bow of the vessel was a protective measure to strengthen the boat.

The question of the need for the serrated bow in the Mediterranean has been put to multiple witnesses in this matter, but PC Watson said there is debris in BGTW such as submerged ship containers.

He said he could rub his hand vigorously on the serrated bow and it would not cut, adding that he was offered the log defender by Safe Boats after highlighting damage to the vessel.

The inquest has heard now the AIS was not switched on during the pursuit, with the coxswain previously stating that he thought the system turned on when the vessel’s breaker was switched on.

PC Watson said that coxswains would come to hear about how to use new equipment through “word of mouth”.

He added he was not aware that AIS turned on with the breaker and that his view was that every piece of kit needed to be switched on before it would start working.

The inquest is being heard by Deputy Coroner Karl Tonna and a jury of seven women and two men.

Jamas Hodivala, KC, and Barnabas Branston represent the interests of two police officers.

Christopher Finch is acting on behalf of the families of the deceased.

Neil Costa represents the RGP and was assisted by Louise Anne Turnock.

The inquest is a fact-finding exercise that is not tasked with apportioning criminal or civil liability.

The jurors, however, may make recommendations after hearing the evidence if they decide this is appropriate.

The inquest continues.