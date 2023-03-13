Insight into HMS Trent

Commander Philip Harper RN, the Captain of HMS Trent, hosted two parties of local visitors organised by Captain John Gaggero RNR recently.

The visits were part of an initiative to inform Gibraltarians of the capabilities and role of HMS Trent, which has a wide operational area covering the west coast of Africa and extending into the Mediterranean using Gibraltar as an operational base.

HMS Trent is the third of five Offshore Patrol Vessels built to support NATO with its international security mission and is designed for: counter-piracy, anti-smuggling, fishery protection, border patrol, counter terrorism, humanitarian aid, search and rescue, general patrols and defence diplomacy.

She displaces 1,800 tonnes, is 90 meters long and has a range of 5,000 nautical miles.