Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Tue 16th Mar, 2021

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
UK/Spain News

Instagram boosts safety features around teenage users

By Press Association
16th March 2021

By Martyn Landi, PA Technology Correspondent

Instagram is to restrict the ability of adults to contact teenagers who do not follow them on the platform as part of new safety tools aimed at protecting younger users.

Under the new rules, adults will be blocked from sending a direct message (DM) to any Instagram user under 18 if that account does not already follow them.

As part of a range of new measures being introduced, the social media platform will also begin sending safety alerts to users aged under 18 to encourage them to be cautious in conversation with adults they are already connected to, but have exhibited potentially suspicious behaviour – such as sending a large amount of friend or message requests to teenage users.

In addition, Instagram said it was making it more difficult for adults to find and follow teenagers on the site by restricting teen accounts from appearing in the Suggested Users section of the app and hiding content from teen users in both Reels and Explore.

Youngers users are also being encouraged to make their accounts private, while Instagram said it was developing new artificial intelligence and machine learning technology to help it better identify the real age of younger users after it acknowledged that some young people were lying about how old they were in order to access the platform.

The Facebook-owned site’s terms of service require all users to be at least 13 years old to have an account.

“Protecting young people on Instagram is important to us,” the social media giant said.

“Today, we’re sharing updates on new features and resources as part of our ongoing efforts keep our youngest community members safe.

“We believe that everyone should have a safe and supportive experience on Instagram. These updates are a part of our ongoing efforts to protect young people, and our specialist teams will continue to invest in new interventions that further limit inappropriate interactions between adults and teens.”

The online safety of teenagers using social media has been a key issue for technology firms for some time, with companies under continued scrutiny in the wake of repeated warnings from industry experts and campaigners over the dangers for young people online.

The Government is set to introduce an Online Safety Bill later this year, which is expected to introduce stricter regulation around protecting young people online and harsh punishments for platforms found to be failing to meet a duty of care, overseen by the regulator Ofcom.

Most Read

Local News

Local student accepted into Cambridge for PGCE

Sun 14th Mar, 2021

Local News

New GHA app could be more than just a vaccine passport, Isola says

Mon 15th Mar, 2021

Local News

Entrepreneurs find opportunity in Covid pandemic

Mon 15th Mar, 2021

Local News

Tax treaty for Gibraltar and Spain enters into force

Sat 13th Mar, 2021

Local News

Customs seize tobacco and drugs in separate incidents

Mon 15th Mar, 2021

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

16th March 2021

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

UK/Spain News
More to do to improve safety for women, says Raab

16th March 2021

UK/Spain News
AstraZeneca vaccine: World health experts meet to review safety

16th March 2021

UK/Spain News
Duke of Edinburgh is reunited with Queen after month-long hospital stay

16th March 2021

UK/Spain News
Johnson and experts defend AstraZeneca vaccine as European nations pause its use

15th March 2021

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2021