Insurance required for e-scooters as legislation set to be published

Ahead of Christmas the Government has issued an advisory to alert people to the fact that it will shortly be publishing legislation relating to the sale and use of Personal Light Electric Transporters (PLETS) commonly known as e-scooters.

“The Government wishes to advise persons who may be thinking of purchasing one of these devices, especially during Christmas, to take account …the legislation will include a restriction to persons aged 17 years and over.”

“A “Personal Light Electric Transporter” will be defined as having two or more wheels, is fitted with a handlebar, is designed to carry no more than one person and is propelled by an electric motor that has a maximum continuous rated power output of 1000 watts.”

“The device is limited to a maximum speed of not more than 25km/h.

“An insurance policy will be required once the legislation is enacted,” the Government statement said.

“The community is reminded that riding e-scooters on pavements is illegal and already comes with a maximum fine of £200.00,” it added.