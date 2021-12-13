Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Mon 13th Dec, 2021

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

Insurance required for e-scooters as legislation set to be published

Pic by Eyleen Gomez

By Chronicle Staff
13th December 2021

Ahead of Christmas the Government has issued an advisory to alert people to the fact that it will shortly be publishing legislation relating to the sale and use of Personal Light Electric Transporters (PLETS) commonly known as e-scooters.

“The Government wishes to advise persons who may be thinking of purchasing one of these devices, especially during Christmas, to take account …the legislation will include a restriction to persons aged 17 years and over.”

“A “Personal Light Electric Transporter” will be defined as having two or more wheels, is fitted with a handlebar, is designed to carry no more than one person and is propelled by an electric motor that has a maximum continuous rated power output of 1000 watts.”

“The device is limited to a maximum speed of not more than 25km/h.

“An insurance policy will be required once the legislation is enacted,” the Government statement said.

“The community is reminded that riding e-scooters on pavements is illegal and already comes with a maximum fine of £200.00,” it added.

Most Read

Local News

Wizz Air confirms suspension of Luton flights

Tue 7th Dec, 2021

Local News

RGP confirms missing 11-year old girl has been found

Mon 13th Dec, 2021

Local News

Plans filed for ‘innovative’ building that aims to raise design bar

Mon 6th Dec, 2021

Local News

Gibraltar takes precautions amid international concern over new Covid-19 strain

Sun 28th Nov, 2021

Local News

CM echoes Johnson’s message to ‘get boosted now’ as concern mounts over Omicron variant

Mon 13th Dec, 2021

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

13th December 2021

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
Gibraltar Gambling Division consumer warning

13th December 2021

Local News
Threat level for Gibraltar remains at moderate

13th December 2021

Local News
RGP confirms missing 11-year old girl has been found

13th December 2021

Local News
TG says Govt should relocate vaccine centre to minimise disruption to child healthcare

13th December 2021

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2021