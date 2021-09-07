Intake opened for Duke of Edinburgh’s International Award Gibraltar

Anyone aged 14 to 24 years can participate in the Duke of Edinburgh’s International Award this year, with the Award to soon accept its new intake

The Award is a youth development program which participants undertake in their own time, at their pace, no pressure.

The Award comprises three levels, Bronze, Silver and Gold, with each level having four sections: Voluntary Service, Physical Recreation, Skills and Adventurous Journey. There is an additional section, Gold Residential Project, for those at that level.

If at Bayside or Westside Schools or Prior Park School keep an ear out for announcements in the coming weeks.

Those in the Air Training Corps or Scouts Gibraltar, should ask their leaders about undertaking the Award.

Those who are no longer in school or not a member of the above but want to find out more, including how to enrol can contact the Award on info@thedukes.gi