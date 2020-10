The RGYC is organising an interclub regatta in the Bay of Gibraltar with an entry of over 35 yachts -

Interclub regatta this Saturday as from midday.

Fans of sailing will see the 35 vessels in the bay at 12.30 from where they will start the race.

With Covid-19 restrictions in place the association has decided that there will be no social functions

where crews meet before the races and after. Instead the vessels will meet in the bay and start from

there