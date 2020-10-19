Interclub regatta hosted in the bay
The second Interclub Regatta hosted by the Gibraltar Yacht Club was held this Saturday in the bay. Originally the event should have been hosted in Ceuta, however, circumstances forced the race to be organised in Gibraltar to the delight of local sailors. With COVID-19 restrictions in place, the possibility of having the normal social functions...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here