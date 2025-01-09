Intermediate club through to Rock Cup quarter finals as first round looms near

The first days of February will see the return of the Rock Cup first round with at least one of the underdogs rubbing their hands having received a bye into the next round.

Lincoln Red Imps, Lions Gibraltar and Glacis United will be joined by Intermediate side Hound Dogs into the quarter finals after receiving a bye.

Four matches will be played in the first round with title bidding St Joseph taking on a confidence-rising College 1975. The latter, who have proved to be stubborn opponents will be a tough opposition for the blues who will be looking to try and complete a league and cup double. Presently entering 2025 leading the league table, although with Lincoln Red Imps hot at their heels, the blues will be coming out strongly knowing that maintaining their present form could set them up for what could be one of their best seasons.

The first round starts on February 1 with Mons Calpe, presently tumbling down the table taking on highflyers Europa. The latter, who have surprised after a dismal season last year and presently sitting in third place, will be hoping to maintain their own momentum to push their way into the quarter finals. Once a favorite to reach the final Europa come into the first round having faced a humbling season which has seen them reset their tone and rebuild after having seen their finances reduced and a mass departure of what was then considered their top players.

A revamped squad, with Di Peidi transforming his team has seen them challenging within the top three this season and looking as one of the favorites to reach European competitions.

The second clash in the first round will see a mighty clash between Lynx and Manchester 62. Although the yellows have been languishing in the bottom positions of the league table, they will present a challenge for a Manchester 62 side looking to grab some glory after some serious investment into the club by their American owner. Manchester competing to be within the top six in the table will come into the match as the favorites. However, Lynx battling style with the added focus that this is a one-off encounter were there is no other chance to make up for a loss should hopefully see Lynx providing the type of contest which could make this one of the exciting matches in the first round.

St Joseph will be playing on Sunday, February 2 with the Magpies taking on Europa Point in the final match of the first round later in the evening. This final clash sees the Magpies coming in as favorites to pass through to the quarter finals. Facing the possibility of finishing the season outside of the top three Bruno Magpies will be looking at the Rock Cup as their final option to try and get one of the European club competition spots for this summer. Their inconsistent performance this season leaving them at risk of not meeting their targets for the season.