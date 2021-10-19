Intermediate League season kicks off with close encounters
There was no splitting Mons Calpe Intermediate from College 1975 Intermediate in what was the second match of the season in the intermediate league. College 1975 were the first to score in what was to end in a six goal stalemate. Cawthorn’s first goal was cancelled out within four minutes as Mons Calpe equalised. Racino...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here